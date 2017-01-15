A pensioner hit by a car in East Boldon is in a ‘serious’ condition

A pensioner who was hit by a car is in a ‘serious’ condition.

The woman was struck by a car in Station Road near the East Boldon Metro Station.

The 75-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics Northumbria Police

Emergency services were called to the site in Station Road where the incident happened at around 3pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said the woman was described as ‘serious, but stable’ in hospital.

The pensioner, who is said to be 75, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with what was believed to be a possible head injury.

A North East Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they were called to a road traffic collision near the East Boldon Metro Station at 3.05pm and took the woman to hospital via ambulance.

She said: “One ambulance crew arrived on scene at 3.11pm and conveyed a woman to the RVI with a possible head injury.

“The police were also on scene and the ambulance crew arrived at the hospital at 4.28pm.”

A Northumbria Police spokesman said the road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

He said: “At around 3.08pm this afternoon police received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Station Roadside in East Boldon.

“Emergency services attended and the 75-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics.”

A pensioner who lives in the nearby Langham Court, said she was shocked when she looked out of her window and saw all the emergency services.

The woman, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “I didn’t hear a thing, so got a shock when I got up to make my tea and saw all the emergency services, there was at least five police cars.”

Anyone who saw the collision, or has any information, should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 624 14/01/17.