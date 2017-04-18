A motorist remains critical following road crash in Durham.

The driver of a car involved in a collision with another vehicle on the outskirts of Durham City five days ago remains in a ‘critical’ condition in hospital.

The accident happened around 11.35am on Thursday, April 13, when a Hyundai i10 collided with a BMW X3 on Shincliffe Lane, at the entrance to Shincliffe Mill garden centre.

It appears the Hyundai, driven by a man aged 81 from Bishop Auckland had exited the garden centre when it turned right and hit the BMW, which was travelling east.

As a result the Hyundai driver suffered injuries which were initially thought to be not life-threatening and he was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham.

However, he was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where his latest condition is reported to be critical.

The driver of the BMW was a woman in her fifties from Bishop Auckland who suffered a minor facial injury.

Any witnesses are asked to call the collision investigation unit on 0191 375 2159.