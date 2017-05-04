50 Cent gig proves far more expensive for Sunderland teenager who attacked 16-year-old boy

A teenager who headbutted a man and bit a 16-year-old boy on the cheek at a 50 Cent gig has been spared jail.

Alexander McHugh attacked the two male victims, who were not known to each other, during the concert and the world famous rapper is said to have pleaded to have the fight broken up.

On November 7, 2015, the defendant, along with a large group of people, attended the gig at Newcastle's Metro Radio arena.

Drunken McHugh, who was 18 at the time, head butted a member of the crowd after being pushed.

Within minutes he then went on to attack the second victim, who was only 16.

McHugh pushed past the victim and, after the victim's girlfriend confronted him, he knocked the boy to the floor and bit him on the cheek.

He pleaded guilty to charges of wounding without intent and actual bodily harm at magistrates.

Prosecutor Micheal Bunch said: "The Crown would say that head butting is use of an instrument.

"The actual bodily harm was also use of a weapon with the biting that took place.

"The attack on the second victim was sustained and at the time he was only 16 years old, which is aggravating.

"The defendant has 14 convictions for 26 offences."

The court was told that McHugh had been in front of youth court for charges of common assault, assaulting a constable and dangerous driving.

Defence barrister Ros Scott Bell said: "Clearly this is a shocking incident.

"People went to the Arena in Newcastle for a good time and this occurred.

"He was very remorseful of it.

"He felt as though he was being confronted.

"The bite mark was nasty however it was not a lasting injury.

"He is a young man who had a difficult childhood and was diagnosed with ADHD."

Judge Tamir Khan told McHugh, of Peasmore Road, Sunderland: "There appeared to be an incident between you and some women.

"The first victim intervened and for his trouble you headbutted him causing a gash to his forehead that required stitches.

"You then attacked the other victim and sat astride him and bit his cheek.

"It left him with a nasty mark on his cheek and a fractured hand.

"He was just 16 years old.

"I want to make this crystal clear to you that if you had not pleaded guilty, the sentence would have been significantly greater.

"Now you seem to have a desire to live a law abiding life."

McHugh was given a 20 month sentence suspended for two years.

The 19-year-old was also ordered to pay each victim £300 compensation, 30 month rehabilitation and 60 hours unpaid work.