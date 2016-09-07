25 people arrested after days of police action across region

Northumbria Police have arrested 25 people during three days of action across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Those arrested were wanted for outstanding crimes ranging from domestic abuse, violent disorder and acquisitive crime.

Four people were also arrested in connection with a prearranged fight in the William Jameson Pub on August 21, the same day Sunderland played Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

The arrests took place over the past three days and police have said they will continue to target those wanted for outstanding crimes.

Southern Area Command, Superintendent Sarah Pitt said: "Over the past three days we have focused our efforts on getting those people we want to speak to in connection with a number of outstanding crimes in the cells and have arrested 25 men and women.

"Our number one priority is protecting the public and making our communities even safer and we do this day in day out by targeting criminals who cause the most harm.

"These targeted days of action are over and above what we do every day and have seen us focus on arresting those suspected of being involved in crime and who think they can evade police.

"However, we do and will continue to target those believed to be involved in criminal behaviour on a regular basis, those who think they can get away with disrupting our communities can expect to receive a similar visit by officers and face being arrested."

Police are encouraging any residents with concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour or about those responsible for committing crimes to get in contact.

Supt Pitt added: "Information we receive from members of the public is absolutely crucial to us in our efforts to ensure those responsible for committing crimes are quickly identified and arrested and I would encourage anyone who has information about any criminal or anti-social behaviour to please come forward and speak to us.

"I want our communities to continue to work with us by getting in touch, discuss your concerns and be reassured we will respond to those concerns."

On Monday Supt Sarah Pitt said the prearranged fight in Sunderland was one isolated incident and not in keeping with what we have seen from our football fans in recent years.

She said: "We believe this was a prearranged fight to coincide with the first match of the season and while four people were arrested on the day we believed there were other people involved and have been carrying out enquiries to identify those people.

"This has led to the arrests this morning and we will not rule out that there will be more arrests.

"I would like to stress that on the day itself there was a really positive atmosphere in the city and I was really proud of both sets of fans for they way they behaved and celebrated the passion of north east football.

"This was one isolated incident and is certainly not in keeping with what we would expect from a football match or what we have seen from our football fans in recent years.

"Our Football Neighbourhood Policing Team work closely with supporters and know that the majority of fans are passionate and do not cause us any trouble.

"Making these arrests helps us to allow that to continue and ensure supporters can continue to enjoy football matches in the city."