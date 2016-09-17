12 more people arrested following shooting in Sunderland

A further 12 people have been arrested following a shooting in Sunderland.

The arrested have been made as part of an ongoing operation following a firearms incident at Craigshaw Square on Monday, September 12.

This brings the total number of people arrested to 17.

At around 4.35am on Monday, September 12 police were informed a house had been damaged at an address in Clovelly Road in Hylton Castle. Around an hour later a further report was received about bullet holes in a window in Craigshaw Square after the window was shot at with a firearm.

Supt Brad Howe of Southern Area Command said: "Inquiries have been ongoing since the incident and as a result further arrests have been made. This is not the end of this investigation, however it demonstrates the lengths we will go to in order to disrupt this type of criminality. We will not tolerate the criminal use of firearms and will take action at every available opportunity.

"I want to reassure the community that we are taking this incident extremely seriously and further police activity is likely.

"Extra officers will remain on patrol in the area over the coming days to speak to local residents and answer any concerns they may have and I would urge anyone who is concerned to speak to an officer."