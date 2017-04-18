Cricketer’s new fundraising campaign to help battling Bradley Lowery

A cricketer is hoping his unique way of raising funds to help battling Bradley Lowery will spread across the sport.

Paul Anderson has launched fundraising drive Runs ‘N’ Wickets in aid of the five-year-old whose fight against neuroblastoma has touched the hearts of so many folk around the world.

Bradley Lowery.

Bradley’s family were recently given the heartbreaking news that treatment to prolong his life is not working.

Now, 34-year-old Paul, who plays for Boldon CA, is hoping other cricketers will unite to get behind the fund set up in the youngster’s name.

The cash is being used to help fund Bradley’s treatment and will also help his family to support other poorly youngsters.

From the start of the season on Saturday until it ends in September, Mr Anderson will be donating 10p for every run he scores, and £1 for every wicket and catch he takes and every run out he is involved in.

Mr Anderson said his team mates Ben Reay and Mark Cox have already agreed to take part in the fundraiser.

He added: “I have children myself, so I can only imagine what it must be like for Bradley’s family.

“Going in and out of hospital, it must be really tough on them.

“I just wanted to do something to help.

“It was just myself doing it at first then I put something out on Facebook and a few more players said they’d like to get involved.

“It’s something I’d like to do every year if possible for different charities and causes.”

Mr Anderson will also be running a bonus ball throughout the season with a range of prizes up for grabs including donations from Harry’s tattoos and D A Removals.

A spokesman on behalf of Bradley’s family said: “We at Bradley’s fight are overwhelmed by the support he is receiving and we can’t thank Paul enough for organising this event for him.

“We hope everyone who takes part enjoys it.”

Anyone who would like to take part is asked to keep a record of their own scores and donations.

People are asked to donate what they can afford. At the end of the season they can hand their total into Mr Anderson to be passed onto Bradley’s family or donate directly into Bradley’s fund.

Anyone who would like to take part in the bonus ball or make a donation to it can contact Mr Anderson by Facebook at Paul Anders Anderson.