Crews tackle chimney fire in Sunderland

A chimney fire sparked an emergency response from firefighters.

Crews from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon stations were called to an address in Hetton-le-Hole in Sunderland at 1.10pm, today.

An aerial ladder platform, from Marley Pots, also attended to help crews tackle the fire which had started within the chimney.

During the incident, the road outside the property , at the junction of the A182 and the B1284 ,was closed.

Watchmanager for Rainton Bridge, James Ferguson said: “The fire service was called to a chimney on fire in the Hetton area.

“A special aerial ladder platform was needed to help us to extinguish the fire.

“It took us around two hours and the road was closed for the duration to allow us to deal with the fire.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience.”