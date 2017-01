Drivers are facing delays following a smash on a busy road.

A two-car crash has taken place on thew A1231 road eastbound, close to the roundabout with the A19 at North Hylton.

North East Traffic News tweeted: “A1231 Wessington Way in #Sunderland eastbound on A19 Roundabout blocking lane two involving two vehicles.”

“Expect delays.”

It is not yet known if any drivers have suffered injuries in the collision.