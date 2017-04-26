Crafty children throw themselves into catapult-making workshop in Sunderland

Children showed their creative spark as they threw themselves into a catapult-making workshop.

Arts project the Cultural Spring held the pop-up shop in the Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland, and it proved to be popular with children and parents.

We had great fun making mini catapults and there was some terrific creativity on show Michelle Wall

The event was hosted by Wearside artist Michelle Wall, who said: “I’m delighted that so many turned up for the morning. We had great fun making mini catapults and there was some terrific creativity on show.”

A unit in the Bridges has been donated to the Cultural Spring for six weeks, and it is being used to showcase the project’s work.

The shop is also a platform for local artists and performers, and to highlight Sunderland’s bid to become City of Culture 2021.

Other sessions planned there include children’s storytelling, calligraphy, circus skills, and paint and craft workshops.

Michael Barrass, project co-ordinator at the Cultural Spring, said: “Workshops and performances held within our creative space have gone down very well and we’ve been thrilled at how many people have attended the sessions. The project’s objective is to increase artistic engagement and to have a venue within such a busy shopping centre is hugely helping us to do that.”

The Cultural Spring is funded by the Arts Council, and is aiming to increase engagement in the arts in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Over the next three years, it will move into new wards in Sunderland at Hendon, Millfield, Pallion, Sandhill and St Anne’s, and in South Tyneside at Horsley Hill, Beacon and Bents, Simonside and Rekendyke, Monkton and Bede.