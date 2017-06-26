CPS rules out criminal charges over death of Sunderland engineer Steve Summerside

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has ruled out criminal manslaughter charges over the death of a Sunderland engineer who was crushed to death.

Steve Summerside 44, died after getting trapped between the lift and the shaft on the MV Ulysses at Falmouth Docks on January 11 last year.

A pre-inquest review today heard the CPS would not be bringing charges but the the Health and Safety Executive was still investigating and could yet bring a prosecution of its own.

The 51,000-tonne ship, operated by Irish Ferries, was berthed at Queen Elizabeth dock for its annual refit at the time.

The pre-inquest hearing today discussed witness lists and evidence which will be presented at the jury inquest to be held in the autumn.

During the discussions, coroner Dr Emma Carlyon said many of the witness statements were from those who helped recover Mr Summerside's body from the lift shaft and carry out CPR, including using a defibrillator on him.

Mr Summerside was a husband, dad-of-two and a grandfather. He lived in Sunderland and travelled all over the country for his job.

Last week his wife Donna said she was disappointed at how long the inquest had taken: "It is very disappointing that it has taken this long. We just want answers as to how he lost his life and how it could have been prevented.

"We want to know what has happened and why it took so long to find him," she said.