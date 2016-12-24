Courtney’s touching words earn her a Dear Santa prize

Christmas has come early for brave teen Courtney Collier.

In a touching letter to the Sunderland Echo, the 13-year-old, who suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, told us of her daily battle with her condition.

Courtney, from Parkhurst Road, Pennywell, has now been chosen as the runner-up in our Dear Santa competition.

In her letter, she said: “I have been so brave through all my illnesses and operations.

“I have quadriplegic cerebral palsy which affects all four limbs.

“I am unable to walk or talk and have required many major operations on my hips, which have been very painful, but I have always fought on and come out with a big beaming smile on my face.”

Courtney was born early at 30 weeks and weighing just 3lb 11oz. Nine months later she was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and has already undergone 12 operations.

She said having a special extra present would mean the world to her.

Courtney received £50 of Love2Shop vouchers and a meal for four voucher at Sunderland eaterie, Port of Call.

Mum Danielle Collier, 33, who is a full time carer for Courtney, said she was thrilled that her daughter had won the prize.

She said: “Courtney will be delighted to have won the prize.

“She loves perfumes and smellies, so I reckon she will be spending her voucher somewhere like the Body Shop!

“We are still waiting on a operation date so she can undergo surgery on her back, but she is really excited about Christmas.

“I am really proud of her, despite everything she is constantly smiling and nothing fazes her.”