Court round-up: Cases dealt with by magistrates in Sunderland

The following cases have been dealt with at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court.

Robert Waterstreet, 37, of Hadrian Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on February 3. He was fined £50 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £50.

John Weatherald, 47, of Murton Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing an electric toothbrush to the value of £30 from Wilkos on May 4. He was fined £85 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Gary Bainbridge, 40, of Ringwood Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to damaging a car park security barrier to the value of £4,000, belonging to the Inland Revenue, on December 13, 2016. He was fined £100 and told to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £100.

Stephen Hansford, 28, of Gillingham Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving on the A1231 eastbound, on May 17, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 65 microgrammes in 100ml of breath – the legal limit being 35. He was fined £270 and was told to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Peter Ward, 27, of Lumley Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing two fragrances to the value of £118.50 from Debenhams, on January 10. He was fined £133 and was told to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

David Hann, 51, of St Lucia Close, Hendon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Vine Place, on May 19. He was fined £60 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Lilian Self, 51, of Runcorn, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing and food items to the value of £30 from Marks and Spencer, on May 18. She was fined £40 and was told to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.