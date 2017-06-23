Couple who met at dance celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

A devoted couple who met on the dancefloor have celebrated 60 years of married life.

Dennis and Margaret Baker first bumped into each other at a dance at Castletown’s Welfare Hall in the 1950s.

Dennis and Margaret Baker on their wedding day in 1957.

Three years later the pair were married at St Hilda’s Church, in Southwick, and have been happy ever since.

Dennis, 81, and Margaret, 79, went on to have twin daughters Anita and Margaret, both 58.

Dennis worked as a moulder in the foundries at Jennings, while Margaret worked at a clothing factory and later a cake shop before retirement.

When asked what the secret is to a long and successful marriage, Mrs Baker replied: “I suppose it’s just to have happy days and try to make happy memories when you are bringing up your family.”

As well as their daughters Mr and Mrs Baker, of Castletown, are grandparents to Christopher, 33, Ashley, 31, Caroline, 30, and Fiona, 27.

They are now great-grandparents to Harry, six, Molly, five, Miles, four, and twins Archie and Alfie, who are both three.

The pair have enjoyed marking the occasion seeing family and friends but enjoyed a holiday in Wales earlier this month.

“We went to Llandudno and it was lovely,” said Mrs Baker.

“We stayed at the Grand Hotel there and every day it was hot weather so we couldn’t have asked for more really.”

Mr Baker has been a keen gardener but has not been able to pay as much attention to his hobby in recent times due to ill health.

Mrs Baker says that most of her time these days is spent helping to look after her five great-grandchildren.