Countryfile’s Matt Baker to stir up interest in panackelty with homecoming show

Countryfile will be cooking up interest in one of the region’s tea time favourites when it is shared with its audience tomorrow.

The BBC One show will feature East Durham, when local lad Matt Baker returns to Easington to show viewers how to make panackelty using vegetables from prize-winning allotments and meat from a nearby farm.

The One Show host grew up in Easington Village and attended its primary school, while his family ran a newsagent shop before they moved to the west of Durham when he was 10 to run a farm.

He then joins residents as they cook up the dish, all with the help of the Pan Hag project, run by East Durham Creates.

It saw international artist Gayle Chong Kwan gather up recipes during her time in East Durham, collecting different families versions of the meal, which usually includes potato, gravy and corned beef, to those which also feature beans, bacon, dumplings, black pudding, sausage, rice or varying veg.

The Pan Hag Field Kitchen has previously been hosted on the former Easington Colliery site, which is now a nature reserve.

The event also featured crafts demonstrations and workshops and invited visitors to vote for their favourite recipe in the Pan Hag Championship.

The crew visited the event after the Arts Council, which helps fund the programme, got in touch to ask what projects could be shared with the show.

The team met with Gayle and also spoke to Bill Smithson, of Cafe Together, which is based at Easington Colliery’s Methodist church and serves hot meals each Thursday lunchtime, as he led the cookery side of the project.

Nikki Locke, head of East Durham Creates, said: “We really wanted to celebrate the recipes and the fantastic people who live here.

People got involved in a host of activities as part of the East Durham Creates celebration.

“The reason why we chose the Pan Hag project was because it helped people see a different area of Durham,

“To have an audience of 10million people see it will be amazing and we want people to know we are proud of it and we want people to find out for themselves and come and visit.

“It’s a beautiful place and the people are the friendliest you’d ever hope to meet and that’s what we’re going to be helping to tell people for the next three years.”

The programme also sees Ellie Harrison head off to another area of County Durham, where she meets a Weardale designer who rescues sheep and now uses their wool to make felt goods and visits the Low and High Force waterfalls.

Sean Fletcher heads to Stockton to meet a Scout troop, Tom Heap looks at the issue of flytipping and Adam Henson meets farmers ahead of British Beef Week.

East Durham Creates will run until 2020 as it works to get more people involved in the arts.

The show will be screened at 7pm on Sunday and can be viewed after that via the iPlayer.