Council IT team continue to work on repairing damage by power failure meltdown

IT experts at Sunderland’s council are continuing to work to restore its computer system.

But it could still be the end of Monday before Sunderland City Council knows if there is any long term impact on its operations after a power failure last Monday hit its technology.

The message on Sunderland City Council's website.

Residents say the problems they have encountered have included difficulties in paying for their children’s school meals.

A message on the council’s site, www.sunderland.gov.uk, says: “We’ll be back.

“The city council is currently experiencing IT issues. “We are working to restore as quickly as possible.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.

“If you need to contact us via telephone please use 0191 520 5555 or for an out of hours emergency 0191 520 5552.”

The authority says the “vast majority” of its system is back up and running.

Councillor Harry Trueman, deputy leader of the council, said: “Following Monday’s overnight power failure that disrupted city council computing facilities, work is continuing to restore networks and systems.

“As already stated, the council’s business and contingency procedures have been triggered.

Councillor George Howe.

“All critical front-line services, including social care, safeguarding and the telecare service are fully operational.

“Customer services are operating as usual as are all out of hours and emergency services.

“Email is also back up and running.

“While we have experienced some problems with updating personal information, such as for ‘changing circumstances’; day to day and front-line services, from waste collections to highways, are running as usual.

Councillor Harry Trueman.

“Staff have been working round the clock to resolve issues and get as many services back up and running as soon as possible since the power failure first came to light on Tuesday morning.

“We anticipate we will have a much clearer idea by the end of the Monday about any longer term impact.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding on this matter.”

Councillor George Howe, Conservative ward member for Fulwell, said: “It’s just a massive inconvenience.

“I think it’s just chaotic.

“I feel a bit frustrated because I can’t get on with my work and I’ve tried using my computer at home and it’s still not working.

“A lot of people write to me by email because they think it’s easier than going through it all on the phone.

“Using a computer is an essential part of our work.”