Council chiefs risk bad luck for borough as Christmas decorations remain up after Twelfth Night

Bad luck looks set to descend on parts of South Tyneside - well if old superstitions are anything to go by.

Traditionally, all festive decorations should be removed by Twelfth Night after Christmas – or else the rest of the year will be filled with bad luck.

South Shields Town Hall looking all festive in the run up to Christmas

However, yesterday, the trees were still up outside South Shields Town Hall, in the centre of King Street and outside the Word in Market Place.

Hebburn’s festive fir was also still on show.

Luckily for residents in Jarrow, they’ve been spared any ‘misery’ as their tree has already been removes.

Council bosses say the trees, and in some cases decorative lights, are currently being packed away for next year.

However, it takes up to four weeks for the borough to become festive-free once again.

But, bad luck may well have been avoided as any decorations which are still up aren’t switched on.

Coun Moira Smith, leader member for area management and community safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “Every year the borough’s festive illuminations and displays generate a lot of festive cheer across South Tyneside.

“Our colourful Christmas lights, trees and decorations throughout the borough help to create a special magical atmosphere for both residents and visitors to enjoy during the festive period.

“It takes around four weeks to put them up and test them so it can take just as long to carefully take them down, check them over and store them away ready for next year.

Coun Smith added: “Unfortunately it is not possible to take down all of the lights and decorations before the traditional ‘Twelfth Night’ although those still in place are switched off at this time.

“We hope residents and visitors have enjoyed our displays throughout the borough’s town centres and villages, including our Winter Wonderland lights at St Hilda’s Church Gardens and our festive lights switch-on events. We look forward to next year.”

Different traditions mark the date of Twelfth Night as either January 5 or 6.

The Church of England, celebrates the event on the 5th and refers to the night before Epiphany – a Christian feast day which marks the revelation of God the Son as a human being in Jesus.

However, some people count the first day of Christmas as December 26, so therefore Twelfth Night falls on January 6, the evening of Epiphany itself.