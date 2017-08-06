Could your family star in new BBC game show The Button?

Families and friends are being sought to take part in a new TV show.

Cash prizes are up for grabs for households of two or more people who appear in this new series.

Created by Avalon and the BBC, The Button will see participants compete in a series of fun challenges to win some money - but you won't even have to leave your house.

To apply, send your address, telephone number and a bit of information about you and your household to TheButton@avalon-entertainment.com. You can also call 0207 598 7279.

The deadline for applications is August 28.