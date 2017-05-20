Could you be the next Banksy?

Allotment holders are appealing for Wearside’s next Banksy to brighten up their site.

Gardeners at Ayton allotments in Emerson Road, Washington, are looking for a talented artist to paint an artistic display on two tin walls which are looking worse for wear.

Ayton Allotment holders William Hall (left) and Mark Adcock are looking for a artist to re-paint the containers on the site

Allotment holder William Hall, 66, from Raby Road, is hoping adventurous artists will take on the project to decorate the wall with a design of their choice.

Mr Hall, who has been using the allotment for 20 years, said: “There are two free walls here and anybody is welcome to come along and express themselves by painting on it.

“The walls are massive, about 25ft wide and 12ft-high and made from tin.

“They form the walls of tin containers, one of them is full of compost and the other is full of tables and chairs.

“They have been painted on before by a charity and they currently depict a picture of a bunny rabbit, but it’s all peeling off now and it is looking a bit of a mess.

“So we are looking for a team, artist or just somebody who wants to do a painting and express themselves to get in touch.”

Although allotment holders would welcome any design, Mr Hall suggested a painting of a giant pumpkin or some giant fruit and vegetables would be ideal.

Those who want to have a go must provide their own equipment, but the wall is free of charge.

Grandad-of-three Mr Hall added: “The allotments are one of the best in the Sunderland area.

“Hundreds of people use them and you can view the containers from the road as well. “The painting will be there for a long time for people to see.”

Anyone interested in the creative opportunity should contact Mr Hall on 0191 417 1422.