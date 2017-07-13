Coroner to write to council after Sunderland teenager dies in beach tragedy

A heart-broken mum believes her son’s life might have been saved if lifeguards had been patrolling a popular Sunderland beach.

Seventeen-year-old Liam Hall, from Southwick, died in Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital after he and three friends got into trouble off Roker beach in August last year.

Sarah Hall

Now Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks is to write to Sunderland City Council bosses, highlighting her concerns over the lack of patrols and signage at the beach.

An inquest at Newcastle Civic Centre today heard Liam had gone to the beach with friends Jack Hanratty, Natalie Foster and Courtney Richardson.

Det Sgt David Henderson told the hearing the four had gone out in a small inflatable dinghy but soon got into trouble.

As the dinghy started to take on water, the two boys had jumped into the sea in an effort to get the boat back to shore.

“Jack was the first to jump into the water. He was shortly followed by Liam. They believed they were going to try to get the dinghy back to the shore, so it would not take in as much water.”

The water had been very cold and Liam began to struggle. Jack had been seen him start to go underwater.

"He started screaming, asking for help almost immediately he went into the water," said DS Henderson.

Several people in the area had attempted to help Liam but had been unable to do so.

He was eventually rescued and flown to the RVI before being transferred to the Freeman.

Liam's mum Sarah told the hearing he had not been a strong swimmer: "He would be alright in a swimming baths but not in a situation like that."

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, the coroner said she would be writing to the city council about the lack of lifeguards or warning signs at Roker.

"I have heard from both Liam's mum and Detective Sergeant Henderson that the area is an area that is well used. Mum tells me it has a play area, it has eating facilities and access to the water is not in any way restricted and that there are no signs, no lifeguards" she said.

"It seems to me that needs to be rectified if we are to prevent deaths in future."

Conclusion: ACCIDENT.

*Speaking after the hearing, Liam's mum paid tribute to her son for his efforts to save the girls in the dinghy and called for lifeguard patrols to be extended to Roker.

"There should be lifeguards put on that part of the beach," she said.

"It is family orientated. People go there because dogs are allowed on that beach - there is a play area.

"The lifeguard should have been there at the time and probably something could have got done a lot quicker than no lifeguard being there at all."

She was not surprised Liam had gone into the water in an effort to save the girls: "That is the type of lad he was," she said.

"I know he would have been trying to help."