Coroner closes inquest into death of murdered Sunderland dad Michael Stead

The Sunderland coroner has closed his inquiry into the death of a city dad after four people were convicted.

Micheal Stead, 34, died in hospital on December 28, 2016, nine months after an attack masterminded by former partner Leanne Mould.

Clockwise from top left, Daniel Mould, Michael Young, Leanne Mould and Trevor Creighton. Background, Brady Street, Millfield, where the attack took place.

She had conspired with her brother, Daniel Mould, 26, and cousin, Trevor Creighton, 33, to carry out the assault.

The three, along with a fourth man, Michael Young, confronted Mr Stead outside his Brady Street home at about 9pm on March 1 last year.

A second stand-off took place about an hour and a half later, with Young and Daniel Mould launching a vicious attack.

The dad-of-three suffered extensive head injuries and a bleed on the brain after he was repeatedly beaten with a hammer and a knife sharpener.

All four were convicted of offences earlier this month.

A jury of seven women and five men found Daniel Mould, 26, of Chester Terrace North, Sunderland, guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit GBH with intent. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 23 years.

The jury failed to convict Young, 26, of Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, of murder but he admitted a charge of manslaughter and was jailed for 13-and-a-half years.

Leanne Mould, who lived at a separate address to her former boyfriend in Brady Street, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and jailed for six years.

Creighton, of Lumley Street, Sunderland, was handed a 10-and-a-half year sentence for conspiracy to commit GBH with intent.

Coroner Derek Winter told a hearing at Sunderland Coroner’s Court that he had initially opened an inquest just days after Mr Stead’s death.

“I began an inquiry into his death on December 30 and opened his inquest on the twelfth of January,” he said.

“When I was informed by the police that individuals had been charged with homicide offices, the inquiry and inquest were suspended until the conclusion of the proceeding at the crown court had taken place.

“I have now been advised by the crown court that individuals were convicted in relation to Mr Stead’s death and, as all appropriate and relevant issues were aired at the crown court, my decision is not to resume the investigation.

“Matters are completed in respect of the inquest into Mr Stead’s death.”