Conservatives launch fight back in South Shields with new man at the helm

The new head of the South Tyneside political party branch is urging fellow Tories to come ‘out of the woodwork.’

Businessman Ajay Jagota has recently been appointed chairman of the South Shields Conservative Association.

He is hoping to improve on the party’s showing on the coattails of last year’s Brexit vote - which saw 62% of South Tynesiders vote to leave the EU.

The party lost their last councillor, Coun Jeff Milburn, at last year’s local elections to Labour.

Mr Jagota said: “My main aim is to increase our branch’s membership. It’s an open church. Everyone is welcome.

“I am sure there are Conservative people out there who have similar views to us and I urge them to come out of the woodwork.”

He added: “Traditionally the Tories have never had a stronghold on this town, but I think last year’s Brexit vote has shown things are changing and Labour can no longer represent their views.

“We have a new generation out there, who have never worked in shipyards or down coal mines, and they need an alternative.”

Mr Jagota, who is founder and CEO of KIS Lettings, which has a branch in Fowler Street, South Shields, and his lived in the town for the last 20 years, admits Prime Minister, Theresa May’s announcement of a snap general election on June 8 hasn’t come at an ideal time.

He said: “I have only been in my role for a few weeks and there’s not long until the election, so no it’s not the most ideal time, but it’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out.”

For more info, visit www.southshieldsconservatives.com.