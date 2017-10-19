Confidence in Northumbria Police remains high - says latest report

Residents say Northumbria Police is doing a good job as the force continues to put victims first, according to latest statistics.

Data from the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) and police recorded crime has been released which shows how crime has changed over the last 12 months.

Over the last few years, the level of estimated crime recorded by CSEW has continued to fall, but the number of crimes recorded by police has increased.

It is believed, in part, the rise can be attributed to improvements in crime recording processes, an area Northumbria Police has made significant improvements in over the last few years.

In addition, some crime types, in particular those of a sexual nature, have seen increases in the numbers recorded. This, it is believed, shows that victims have more confidence to come forward and report incidents.

Winton Keenen, Acting Chief Constable of Northumbria Police, said: “Every day the people who work for this force strive to put victims at the heart of everything they do.

“We have been involved in high-profile cases recently, such as Operation Sanctuary, and we have been particularly proactive in increasing confidence in the reporting of sexual offences.

“It is therefore very encouraging that more women and men have the confidence to report in particular high-harm offences to us, such as sexual and domestic abuse.

“When it comes to crime recording, Northumbria Police has made great strides forward.

“However, there is still work to be done and there is likely to be further increases in levels of recorded crime going forward as we strive to become as compliant as possible with crime recording standards.

“What is clear is that Northumbria remains one of the safest places to live in the country.

“We are proud to serve the people that live and work here and will continue to do so by putting victims first and protecting vulnerable people in our communities.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC, said: "With services in place such as Victims First Northumbria to help victims cope and recover, we’re one of the best forces nationally for victim satisfaction.

“We want residents to continue reporting all crime so officers can take appropriate action and protect the vulnerable with our award-winning services.

“I’m encouraged by the increase in hard-to-report crimes being recorded, including domestic violence and rape, signalling that our message to victims that they will be believed is indeed making an impact.



“As a result, the patterns and the overall picture of crime in our area is changing. Officers are now involved in managing high risk offenders, safeguarding children and protecting vulnerable victims, all of which are intensive and quite rightly take up a great deal of police time.

“We need investment from the Government to equally tackle new emerging crimes while dealing effectively with traditional crimes.”