Concerns over expected bid to build dozens of new homes

A community leader has outlined reservations over a housing company’s surprise bid to build new homes.

Avant Homes is expected to lodge a planning application with Durham County Council soon for fields at the top of Benridge Bank, West Rainton, near the A690.

It is understood the Chesterfield-based company wants to build 70 homes with 20 falling into the “affordable” bracket.

A public consultation exhibition was held last week in the village’s Jubilee Hall to gauge local feeling.

Councillor Iain Clifford, the chairman of West Rainton and Leamside Parish Council, said afterwards: “We have not had a meeting yet as a council to discuss the plans.

“But the general impression I have got from councillors and the public is that we should not support the plans.

“We already have plans approved for 150 homes at the other end of the village and there are concerns over whether the primary school and the surgery could cope with the arrival of another 70 families.

“Then there are traffic concerns both in the village and with the site being so close to the A690.”

A spokesman for Avant Homes said: ““We found the public consultation very productive and were pleased to discuss the innovative homes we intend to build in West Rainton with local residents.

“After our conversations with them at the meeting, we are now looking forward to working closely with the local planning authority to deliver much-needed new homes for the area.”

Anyone unable to attend the meeting is urged to contact Avant by emailing consultation@gva.co.uk, quoting West Rainton, with their comments or questions about the forthcoming scheme.