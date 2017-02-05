Concern for welfare of man with epilepsy missing from home

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man who has learning difficulties and suffers from epilepsy,

Paul Simpson, aged 29, from Lobley Hill who has not been since early on Sunday morning (February 5).

Northumbria Police say his family are extremely concerned for the welfare.

Paul is 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and has dark hair. He has blue eyes and a moustache. He normally wears a red hooded coat, grey joggers and trainers.

He has learning difficulties and suffers from epilepsy.

Paul has a bus pass and has in the past been known to travel on the buses to areas like Newcastle airport, the MetroCentre, Sunderland, Middlesborough and Edinburgh.

Officers are searching the local area other areas he likes to go in an effort to find him.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.