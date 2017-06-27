Concern for distressed man after he goes missing from his home

Fears have been raised for the welfare of a man after he went missing following upsetting news.

Cleveland Police say they are concerned for 43- year-old Paul Cuniff, who has not been seen since 9.30am yesterday and was reported missing at 8.10pm last night.

Officers say he last posted on Facebook around 11.30am with a picture of a noose after he found out some bad news.

He often visits the Hartlepool Marina and Seaton areas and is currently in a distressed state.

Paul is also known to have links to the Sunderland area.

He has a tattoo on the middle of his neck "Savannah" and his own name on his hand and also has several other tattoos.

He often wears tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the force on 101.