Community says farewell to long-serving MP John Cummings

A community today said farewell to former MP John Cummings, who represented it in Parliament for 23 years.

Mourners gathered at St John’s RC Church at Murton to pay their respects to the long-serving member for Easington.

The cortege arrives for the funeral of former Easington MP John Cummings.

The 73-year-old died on Tuesday, January 4, at St Margaret’s care home in Durham, where he had been cared for since being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Mr Cummings represented the Easington constituency from 1987 until 2010, when he stood down.

Fittingly, his researcher Graeme Morris was put forward by the constituency Labour Party as its candidate and retained the seat.

An ex-miner, Mr Cummings was elected with one of the highest majorities, 24,639, and went on to serve the constituency through some of its most turbulent times.

Mourners attending the funeral of John Cummings.

Sponsored by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), he was well known for always being available to help union members and the people of East Durham.

Durham Miners’ Association has said “his politics were based firmly in the community he loved,” and said he had organised many social events for aged mineworkers and was committed to social justice.

He had begun his political career as a Young Socialist and became one of Easington’s youngest councillors in 1970.

He became chairman of Easington District Council in 1974 and its leader in 1979 - a post he held until entering the House of Commons.

Mr Cummings had worked as a pit electrician at Murton Colliery and, in 1968, aged 25, became lodge secretary of Murton Colliery Mechanics.

He also served as a trustee of the NUM from 1986 until 2000.