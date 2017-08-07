Community library campaign sees youngsters embrace literature

Youngsters at a South Tyneside primary school have been embracing literature thanks to a community campaign to install a library on site.

Marsden Primary School, in Mill Lanes, Whitburn, hopes the facility - called Grandad’s Library - will encourage children to develop a lifelong passion for reading.

The new library at Marsden Primary School.

The library was funded by a campaign launched earlier this year by school governor Suzanne Robertson and her husband Gordon.

The facility was named in honour of Gordon - who installed a love of reading in his own grandchildren - after he sadly passed away following a battle with cancer in March.

Head teacher Caroline Marshall said: “Reading is at the centre of all learning and ‘Grandad’s Library’ is going to be a place where our children can immerse themselves in literature and begin a lifelong passion for reading.

“Suzanne and her husband Gordon were out in the streets of the village, leafleting parents, residents and anyone else who was passing, for our library fund.

The new library called 'Grandad's Library' at Marsden Primary School.

“Many people kindly donated money and books, with businesses in Whitburn Village providing regular contributions.”

She added: “This journey was hard for everybody and in March this year Gordon sadly passed away.

“At this point ‘Grandad’s Library’ was born.

“Gordon had spent many hours introducing books to his two grandchildren, Abigail and Lucy Boyce, ensuring that their passion for reading started at an early age.

The Marden Primary School library.

“Gordon’s family and friends from all over the world, inspired by the library project generously made contributions to our library fund.

“Marsden Primary School is honoured to have this lasting memory for our children but also as way of thanking the Robertson family for all their hard work.”

The school has thanked everyone for their support including Foyle’s Foundation who a donated grant of £6,000 to spend on books.

Mrs Marshall added: “This is an amazing asset for our school now and for the future and because the whole community has engaged with the project, one that I know will grow and grow.”