Comedian Rob Brydon brings stand-up tour to Sunderland

Comedian Rob Brydon is set to bring his stand-up tour to Sunderland later this year.

The Gavin and Stacey star is set to embark on his first tour since a sell-out national tour and West End run in 2009.

He will perform at Sunderland Empire on Friday, December 8, with tickets set to go on sale this Friday.

Rob is best known for appearing on TV shows Gavin and Stacey, Would I Lie To You? and The Trip, as well as Marion and Geoff, Human Remains, Little Britain, The Rob Brydon Show, Best of Men, Gangster Granny and Q.I.

His film work includes The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Cinderella and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

He starred opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller, in London's West End, last year.

His other theatre credits include Future Conditional at The Old Vic and A Chorus of Disapproval at The Harold Pinter Theatre.

Rob is also known for his versatile voice.

He has narrated Little Britain Down Under, Valley Of Song, Becoming Bond, Holmfirth Hollywood and 100 Greatest Comedy Moments.

He has also performed character voices for the animations The Gruffalo, Body Beautiful, The Legends of Treasure Island, The Baskervilles and Robbie The Reindeer: The Legend Of The Lost Tribe.

Rob reached number one in the charts in 2009 alongside Ruth Jones, Robin Gibb and Sir Tom Jones, with the single Islands In The Stream, in aid of Comic Relief.

Tickets for his Sunderland show go on public sale on Friday at 10am.

They can be bought from the Empire's box office on High Street West, via the ticket centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland. Booking and transaction fees may apply to telephone and online bookings.