Colliery clean-up recruits the community for 10-week project

A team effort is being mounted in a 10-week campaign to improve the look of a village and the lives of its community.

People in Easington Colliery are being invited to play their part in the programme which will work with residents and businesses to enhance the area.

Durham County Council’s Community Action Team (CAT) will include representatives from Durham Constabulary, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust and environmental charity Groundwork.

It starts next Monday and will see empty properties, fly tipping and other environmental issues tackled.

Priorities will be set in the first fortnight, with a discussion session to be held at Easington Social Welfare Centre on Seaside Lane, on Tuesday, January 31, from 10am to 1pm.

It will then spend six weeks delivering improvements, with drop in sessions to offer updates, identify new areas of concern and report issues on Tuesday, February 14, from 3pm to 5pm and on Thursday, March 9, from 11am to 1pm.

The team will also attend the Easington PACT meetings there, on Wednesday, January 25, and on Wednesday March 8, both from 6pm.

In the last weeks it will be reviewed and future objectives set.

Joanne Waller, the council’s head of environment, health and consumer protection said: “Easington Colliery is the last project in the 2016-17 programme and we know that by listening to residents we can make it as successful as the others.”

For more call 03000 261 016 or email communityactionteam@durham.gov.uk.