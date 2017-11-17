Coleman's the man for former Cats stars

Former Sunderland AFC stars have welcomed the news Chris Coleman is set to be the club's new manager.

Coleman ended his six-year stint as Wales boss at a meeting with the Welsh FA this morning and is tipped to be unveiled over the weekend.

Micky Horswill

FA Cup winner Micky Horswill was delighted with the appointment: "It's great," he said.

"We need somebody with a name, somebody the players are going to respect so he can get the best out of them -that has been the problem with the last few managers, not getting 100 per cent out of all the players.

"You need that respect and Chris Coleman will have that as a ex-international manager."

Jimmy Montgomery

Micky believes the former Coventry and Fulham boss will be aware of the scale of the tast at hand but must have been given reassurances by club owner Ellis Short that he would have the financial backing needed to pull the Black Cats out of the Championship mire.

"He is not going to come if Ellis is not going to back him - I think that will have been his first question.

"Ellis will have had to tell him what he is going to be working with - hopefully we will be able to bring a few players in in January."

Micky's 1973 team-mate Jimmy Montgomery was also over the moon with the news.

Michael Ganley with the SAFC Fans Museum team

"Of all the people who are around, he's probably the best of the bunch," he said.

"What he has done for Wales has been tremendous. It can only bee good news fur us."

The club had done well to attract a manager of Coleman's calibre, given the team';s current league p;light.

"It is a big name to pull off," said Jimmy.

"Let's just hope we can get him off to a good start with a win tomorrow."

SAFC Fan Museum founder Michael Ganley was over the moon with the news: "It's brilliant," he said.

"It is a great coup - he is a very big character and the pitch and off the pitch and I think that is what we need.

"At the end of the day, he has taken Wales to a higher level and I think that is what is gong to happen here."

The onus was now on the players to fulfil their potential too, said Michael.

"The lads have got to perform to their highest levelr, just as the mager has to," he said.

"These lads have played in the Premier League, some of them have played in Europe. they have played internationally - they know what they have got to do."