Coffee company is pulling up in Sunderland with a new drive-thru

Costa Coffee has announced plans for a drive-thru in Sunderland.

International real estate advisor Savills, announced that Costa Ltd will open the new outlet in Sunderland at Pallion Retail Park early 2018.

Costa has committed to a new 15-year lease with the landlord, Ediston Retail Estate, for a 1,800 sq ft Drive Thru store.

Ian Buchan, director in the retail team at Savills Scotland, said: "The unit at Pallion Retail Park will be Costa’s first drive-thru in Sunderland as we work to roll out the concept across the country.”