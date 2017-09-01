Coast search following reports of person in the water

Emergency rescue crews were called to reports of someone entering the sea and not resurfacing.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team was paged at 11.49pm last night by Humber Coastguard to assist Seaham Coastguard with a search for a intoxicated person who was seen going onto the featherbed rocks at Seaham from the prom, but not coming back off.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Coastguard, said: "We arrived on scene and spoke to the first informant who gave us a description of the person.

"A search plan was made, coastguard teams searched through the rock armour ensuring no one was trapped, RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station - searched the water from Ryhope to south of the marina and the police helicopter also searched the rock armour along to the marina.

"After an extensive search and nothing found. All units were stood down."