Club gets into the spirit of celebrating with gin bar at festival

A sports club has come up with an in-gin-ious way to ensure its annual ale event goes with a swing.

Ashbrooke Beer Festival will serve up the spirit at a new bar set up for this year’s celebrations.

They will run from 4pm tomorrow and then from noon on Saturday.

Fifteen gins will be available including a limited edition Blackwoods Vintage Dry Gin at 60%, Deaths Door, Buss no 509 Peach gin and versions of Masons with the added flavours of lavender or tea.

Craft ales will also make a return to the club, with more than 30 to be served up to guests.

Local beers include A-Hop-Alypse Now from Camerons in Hartlepool, Radgie Gadgie from Mordue in North Shields and Jakehead IPA from Wylam.

Others to be pulled from the pumps will include a marmalade pale, Jamine green tea and a cornflakes cream soda beer from Ticketybrew and several to feature fruity tastes, from a lemon and lime wheat beer from Bradford Brewery to Raspberry Blonde and Blackberry Cascade, both from Saltire.

A rose perry and a Devon scrumpy will also be served up.

Gerard Harvey, the club’s general manager, said: “Last year we had a wine bar, but this time we thought it would be a better option to have one serving gin because it’s become very popular.

“But there will still be plenty of beers for people to try. “We’ve already had some good feedback on what we’re planning.

“All the money we raise goes back into the club to keep it running and we had about 1,800 through the doors last year, so this year we’d love to welcome more.”

Food including a barbecue and pizzas will be on offer to drinkers, while a cricket match between Sunderland 1st Team and Willington 1st Team will be played on Saturday afternoon at the West Lawn club,

Admission to the event, which is sponsored by Town Centre Automobiles, is £10, which includes three drinks and a commemorative glass, with both days to run until 11pm.