Cleveland College of Art and Design named top in the North East for student satisfaction

Cleveland College of Art and Design (CCAD) is once again celebrating success as it is ranked the best in the north east for student satisfaction in the 2017 National Student Survey (NSS) when compared with institutions offering three-year BA (Hons) degrees.

The NSS is an annual national survey of final-year undergraduate students that runs across all publicly-funded higher education institutions in the UK and CCAD was placed top of the

The costume interpretation with design degree is among the courses on offer at the college.

North-East league tables for the first time.

This year’s survey gives fresh insights into student engagement, with new questions on the learning community, learning opportunities and the student voice.

The survey was revised in consultation with UK universities and colleges and their students. Its new and updated questions gather evidence that has not previously been available

nationally.

Ninety-one per cent of students were overall satisfied with CCAD, beating the benchmark of 81 percent and the national average of 84 percent.

The leading specialist arts college was also ranked in the top 20 percent of all institutions in the UK.

Leading the way in student happiness at the college are the students from Costume Interpretation with Design and Photography, who both gave the college a 100 per cent satisfaction

rating.

CCAD has enjoyed success and achieved great results over the last few months, with the northern school of art awarded Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework in recognition of its

outstanding quality of teaching.

The university-level campus in Hartlepool was one of only two full-time degree providers to have done so in the North-East, alongside the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

In addition, the Destination of Leavers from Higher Education results, announced in July, placed CCAD at 96.7 per cent for graduate employment or further training six months after

graduating – the highest for art and design employability in the country and overall fifth in the country when compared to all providers.

Impressively, 83.2 per cent of those leavers in employment were working at a professional or managerial level, well ahead of the UK rate of 71 per cent for all undergraduate leavers and

the national rate for relevant art and design graduates of 61 per cent.