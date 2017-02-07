Cleadon - Down Your Way

The fifth session of the course “Faith Pictures” takes place tonight at 7.30pm in the Chapter House of All Saints’ Church. You can still join in if you would like.

On Thursday, the Mothers’ Union of All Saints’ Church will meet in the Chapter House at 2pm. All ladies are welcome to go along.

Also on Thursday, the monthly meeting of the Thursday Club takes place in the Old Schoolroom, next to All Saints’ parish hall, at 1.30pm. The speaker this month will be Colin Orr whose subject will be “Laughter is the Best Medicine”. The club is made up of retired people who enjoy socialising and at their regular meetings on the second Thursday of each month. They invite speakers or demonstrators and also organise outings, theatre visits etc. New members are welcome.

The coffee morning on Saturday from 10.30am to noon in All Saints’ parish hall will be in aid of church funds. Entrance at £2 includes coffee, tea, scones and biscuits and there will be a stall to browse and a raffle. It is an excellent opportunity to catch up with friends and enjoy a chat.

On Monday, the County’s WI members will take part in the annual Wellie Plodge. Sponsored by family and friends, they will plodge through the water from Seaburn to Whitburn and then continue on to Cleadon, where Cleadon’s WI members will serve a hot meal. The funds raised are for the county.

New Cleadon WI will hold its usual meeting in Cleadon Methodist Church hall on Monday at 7pm. Paul Child will be entertaining with his “Chat and Strum” and afterwards there will be a Valentine’s Day card competition and a quiz. New members welcome.

Cleadon WI will meet next Tuesday in All Saints’ parish hall at 6.30pm. This month the speaker will be Major Anthony Tate. New members are welcome.

On Friday, February 24, a social evening, involving a beetle drive, fish and chips supper and entertainment by the Dave and John Duo, is to be held at 6.30pm in All Saints’ parish hall. Tickets at £6 are available from 5363346.

Some of the Bishops in Mission events team, lead by the Bishop of Liverpool, will be visiting All Saints’ parish in Cleadon during the weekend of March 2 to 5. Anticipated events include a bake-off and a hymnathon. The full programme will be published soon.

On Tuesday, March 7, there will be a pie and peas supper with entertainment from the Beacon Band at 7.30pm in All Saints’ parish hall. Tickets, £6, are available from 5362879, and all proceeds will go to the Rotary and Inner Wheel charities.