Cleadon - Down Your Way

The fourth session of the course “Faith Pictures” takes place tonight in the Chapter House of All Saints’ Church at 7.30pm. You can still go along and join in the illuminating discussions.

On Saturday, there will be a coffee morning in Cleadon Methodist Church hall from 10am to noon. The proceeds are in aid of this year’s President’s Project, which is “All Hands” Volunteers in Nepal. Enjoy coffee or tea with scones, have a browse at the cake stall and take part in the raffle as well as meet with friends for a catch up.

Tickets are on sale for a social evening with a fish and chips supper on Friday, February 24, at 6.30pm in All Saints’ parish hall. Admission is by ticket only available from members of the social committee or by ringing 5363346.

The South Shields Community School Karate Club meets in the Community School in Nevinson Avenue on Mondays from 5pm to 6pm. All ages and abilities are welcome to go along or contact 07979538992 for further information.

A T’ai Chi Qigong class takes place in All Saints’ parish hall from 10.45am every Wednesday. This calm movement class improves breathing, balance and energy. Ring 07891 419006 for further information.

A Slimming World group meets in All Saints’ parish hall on Thursdays at 9.30am and at 11.30am.

Soup and roll lunches are available every Tuesday in All Saints’ parish hall from 11.45am to 1.15pm. For £3 you can have homemade soup with a roll followed by tea or coffee with homemade cake and a lot of friendly chat.

From March 2 to 5, a team from Bishops in Mission led by the Bishop of Liverpool will attend a variety of events in the area. The programme of events in Cleadon will be published soon so keep the dates free. The final event will be a service in Durham Cathedral.