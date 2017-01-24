Cleadon - Down Your Way

Cleadon Village Drama Club’s production of Day of Reckoning, by Pam Valentine, opened yesterday in the Little Theatre in Boldon Lane at 7.30pm and runs until Saturday. Directed by Frank Ditchburn, the comedy concerns a village committee arranging a summer fete. However, it does not take long for personalities to emerge causing some hilarity for the audience. Tickets at £6.50 are available by ringing 447 0493.

The third session of the six-week course entitled Faith Pictures takes place today at 7.30pm in the Chapter House of All Saints’ Church. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the discussions.

Cleadon Village History Society will meet tonight in The Old Schoolroom, next to All Saints’ parish hall, at 7.15pm. Where the Pen takes Me is the subject of speaker Keith Jones. Admission is £2 and there will be light refreshments.

The Men’s Fellowship of All Saints’ Church will meet in the committee room of the parish hall on Monday at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, there will be a pies, peas and praise afternoon in Cleadon Methodist Church hall at 3pm. There will be a selection of favourite hymns plus other entertainment. Entrance is £5

On Friday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, a social evening with a fun game of beetle followed by a fish and chips supper and musical entertainment by the Dave and John Duo will be held in All Saints’ parish hall. Tickets are £6 from members of the social committee or by ringing 536 3346.

The Adele Forrester School of Dance meets on Saturdays in All Saints’ parish hall. Tap, stage, ballet and disco dancing and drama is taught by qualified teachers for ages three to 18. There is also a class for 18 months to three years in Cleadon Methodist Church hall on Wednesdays at 10.30am. Ring 4261656 for more information.

A Dokan Karate group meets in All Saints’ parish hall on Thursdays from 5pm to 6pm for juniors and 7pm to 8pm for adults. Members have done well in tournaments all over the country. For details go along to a session or contact 07939130411.

A T’ai Chi class meets in All Saints’ parish hall on Wednesdays at 10.45am. Go along to find out more or telephone 07891 419006.