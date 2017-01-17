Cleadon - Down Your Way

Tonight at 7.30pm the second session of the course ‘Faith Pictures’ will be held in the Chapter House of All Saints’ Church. Come and join in the discussion and learn more about faith.

On Friday, the Lunch Club will meet at 11am in All Saints’ parish hall. Everyone is welcome to call along for coffee and biscuits and time to chat, followed by a delicious two-course meal with tea or coffee afterwards. This is a social event and transport can be arranged, but please contact the organiser beforehand on 0191 519 0582.

On Saturday, the coffee morning organised by Macmillan Cancer Support workers will take place in the community room on Front Street from 10am until noon. There will be a raffle and goods on sale as well as a supply of tea or coffee and biscuits. Come along to this small but intimate venue, sample the warm welcome and meet up with friends, while helping a very worthy cause.

On Saturday, January 28, Cleadon Methodist Church is holding a Pies, Peas and Praise at 3pm in the Church hall. Tickets are £5 and as well as the pies and peas there is an opportunity to sing favourite hymns and to be entertained.

A fun evening with a beetle drive, fish and chips and entertainment is being organised in All Saints’ parish hall on Friday, February 24, at 6.30pm. Tickets are available now from 0191 536 3346.

Lingo Kids meets in the Old Schoolroom, next to All Saints’ parish hall, on Wednesdays from 4.40pm according to age. Children can learn French or Spanish in a relaxed environment. There are interactive activities which develop communication skills and cultural awareness, giving them a solid grounding for future study. More information is available by calling 07454 383249.

Learning Ladders is a study centre formed in 2010 and it offers unrivalled tuition in English and maths for children at all stages of learning to supplement their daily work. In a supportive environment children learn at their own pace and programmes are arranged for individual pupils. Classes take place in the Old Schoolroom next to All Saints’ parish hall and more information on times and days is available by calling 0191 529 0792.