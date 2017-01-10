Cleadon - Down Your Way

The coffee pop-in held in the Old Schoolroom every weekday from 10am to noon reopened yesterday after the Christmas break. A variety of hot beverages is available with snacks and everyone is welcome to pop in for a drink and a chat, to find out information, or just to have a well-earned rest. On Mondays and Wednesdays, people are inviting to take their own craft, knitting, embroidery etc or to help the tapestry project. Go along to find out more.

New Cleadon WI meets on the second Monday of the month at 7pm in Cleadon Village Methodist Church hall. Yesterday, Peter Talbot gave his presentation entitled Antarctic Field Trip, while the competition was for something connected with the Antarctic and social time was a Christmas reject stall. New members are welcome.

Soup and roll lunches are open again every Tuesday from today in All Saints’ parish hall from 11.45am to 1.15pm. Homemade soup with a roll followed by tea or coffee with homemade cake is served for £3.

Cleadon WI will meet in All Saints’ parish hall tonight at 6.30pm. Visitors and new members are welcome.

A six-week course begins tonight at 7.30pm in the Chapter House. Faith Pictures is designed to help Christians talk naturally to friends and neighbours about their beliefs. This is in preparation for the Bishops in Mission Talking Jesus project, which takes place from March 2 to 5.

On Thursday, the Thursday Club will meet in the Old Schoolroom at 1.30pm. This is a group of retired people who enjoy socialising, with talks, demonstrations, visits and outings. New members are welcome.

On Saturday there will be a coffee morning from 10.30am to noon in All Saints’ parish hall. There will be a bring-and-buy stall and a raffle with plenty of coffee, tea, scones and biscuits. The proceeds are in aid of the charity Christian Aid, which helps to alleviate poverty all over the world by providing tools and expertise so that people can find useful work.

The Married Couples Group of All Saints’ Church will meet on Monday at 7.30pm. Last month members joined forces with the Men’s Fellowship for a Christmas party. The group enjoys speakers on a variety of subjects as well as visits to places of interest.

From January 23 to January 28, Cleadon Village Drama Club will present A Day of Reckoning, by Pam Valentine, in the Little Theatre in Boldon Lane at 7.30pm. Directed by Frank Ditchburn, the comedy concerns a village committee arranging the summer fete but gossip soon replaces protocol and personalities begin to emerge. Tickets are £6.50 available from the business manager on 4470493.

On February 24 there will be a fun social evening in All Saints’ parish hall. There will be entertainment and a fish and chip supper. Tickets are £6, available by ringing 536 3346.