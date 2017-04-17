Classic car show hailed as huge success as over 1,000 attend

Hundreds of classic cars were on display as enthusiasts descended on Ryhope for an ever-popular event.

Sunderland and District Classic Vehicle Society held its start of season classic show on Sunday.

Richard Kirkpatrick and his son Richard, 8, of Hartlepool, watching the huge engines at work at Ryhope Engines Museum on Easter Sunday, which was part of the Sunderland & District Classic Vehicle Society Show

The event, which has been running for 15 years, took place at Ryhope Engines Museum, on Waterworks Road.

Upwards of 1,000 people were attracted to the show, with about 300 cars on display.

Jeannie Crann, from the Sunderland and District Classic Vehicle Society, hailed the turnout and the event as a whole as a great success.

She said: “It went really well. It was brilliant.

“There was a really good turnout of both cars and people, and it was absolutely packed to the rafters.

“It was a really successful day.

“A lot of work and planning goes into this event, and it’s all worth it when it goes as well as that.”

The event is held at the start of the season, in April, and the end, in October.

Six-year-old Alfie Hind of Plains Farm, Sunderland, with one of the motor bikes at the Sunderland & District Classic Vehicle Show at Ryhope Engines Museum on Easter Sunday

It is limited to pre-1998 vehicles, and among those on show on Sunday were military vehicles, 4x4s, classics, motorbikes and a Rolls-Royce.

Despite the heavens opening during the course of the event, Jeannie says it appear to be enjoyed by all.

She added: “We think that over 1,000 people attended, which was a great turnout, and we had nothing but good feedback.

“The event is on at the start and end of the season, and the success of it often depends on the weather.

Sunderland & District Classic Vehicle Society start the new season off at Ryhope Engines Museum on Easter Sunday.

“We did get quite a bit of rain later in the afternoon, but that didn’t seem to put people off.

“Everyone seemed delighted with the range of vehicles on show, because we had everything on display.

“Every make you can think of was there.”

The museum’s beam engine was in full steam for the event.

