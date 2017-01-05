Cinderella’s cast plans to have a ball with dance school

A theatre group has teamed up with a dance group for its next panto performance.

Phoenix Productions will stage Cinderella at the Glebe Centre in Murton, bringing together a 15-strong cast alongside 18 members of the Applegarth Academy of Dance.

Cinderella, played by Kira Newby, and Prince Charming, played by Josh Adamson.

The team behind the show have put together their own re-telling of the story and hope the event will help people get over the post-Christmas blues.

The drama group’s Sarah Taylor said: “We’re very excited to be joining up with Applegarth. “They have an award winning history, and we can’t wait to share a stage with them.

“Phoenix came from humble beginnings, with only £30 in the bank. “Since then we’ve gone from strength to strength, and with Cinderella, we hope to carry on entertaining our brilliant region. “Our members and volunteers put in a lot of hard work to make sure we put on the best show possible.

“It’s a proper, traditional panto, is full of fun and has lots of slapstick and mischief going on.”

It’s a proper, traditional panto, is full of fun and has lots of slapstick and mischief going on. Sarah Taylor

Advance tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for children aged 12 and under.

They are available at the venue or by visiting http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/phoenixproductionsnortheast, with a small booking fee applicable online.

Tickets will be more expensive on the door so organisers say advance booking is recommended.

The show will be staged on Friday and Saturday at 7pm with a matinee at 2pm on Saturday.

The group is also welcoming new members.

Anyone who would like to find out more can visit http://www.phoenixproductionsnortheast.co.uk/.