Christmas lights fall onto street in Sunderland city centre

Emergency services were called to Sunderland city centre after Christmas lights fell into the street.

Police attended Holmeside, in the city centre, after the incident, which took place at about 11.50am.

Northumbria Police say there were no injuries.

The incident took place shortly after a road traffic collision on Fawcett Street, which left a 79-year-old woman with minor injuries.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At approximately 11.50am, police received a report that some Christmas lights had fallen onto Holmeside in Sunderland.

"These caused some traffic delays but have now been moved and traffic is flowing again.

"There are no reports of any injuries."