Children’s Sunderland sea dip to help people with dementia

Wearside youngsters bravely took the plunge when they took part in a sea dip in aid of charity.

Around 14 youngsters - aged between 15 and 17 years - donned costumes and ran into the sea at Seaburn Beach as part of a National Citizen Service (NCS) initiative in aid of Action on Dementia.

The group - lead by Amy Patel and Toni Pearson working on behalf of Groundwork North East and Cumbria - were hoping to raise cash and awareness for their chosen cause through sponsorship as part of the social action aspect of the course.

Toni, 28, from Peterlee said: “The sea dip is one of many events our young people have lined up to raise awareness of Action on Dementia.

“They are also going to be doing coffee mornings, car boot sales and a litter pick.

“The group got together and decided that the cause was something that there were passionate about and wanted to raise awareness and funds for it.

“Quite a few young people in the group had been affected by dementia.”

The NCS programme is a national project which encourages young people to organise community a range of projects which benefit their communities or tackle issues they believe are important.

The programme which takes place outside of term time in the spring, summer and autumn holidays gives young people the chance to learn life skills, give back to the community, and go away on a trip away from home to an outdoor activity centre.

For more information on NCS, go to: http://www.ncsyes.co.uk/