Children’s football team gets kit boost from car dealership

A car dealership has stepped in to help a football team for youngsters continue their drive to success.

Boldon Colts Under sevens are currently top of the Russell Foster league in their group.

The youngsters have been training and playing together for the past two years and coach Martin Clark say they are showing no signs of slowing down.

The team was in need of a new kit sponsor and, after a desperate search, Evans Halshaw - which is based in Wessington Way, Sunderland, - stepped forward to help them out.

As well as new strips, the company also paid for new team jackets.

Mr Clark said: “The new strips and sponsorship couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The team are going away to Filey to compete in a tournament and it’s great they all have new strips and new jackets so will all look the part.

“Sponsorship is hard to find, so we are all really grateful to Evans Halshaw for stepping in and providing us with our new kit.”

He added: “Most of the team have been together for the past two years and play really well together, There’s a great team spirit amongst them.”

Boldon Colts Under 7s train on a Thursday night at the former Church of England School, Don Gardens, in Boldon at 6pm.