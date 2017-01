A mosiac workshop to benefit Marie Curie nursing services, hosted by Dawn Clarke, takes place at Holyoake Community Centre, South Pelaw, Chester-le-Street, DH2 2EZ, on Saturday, February 25, from 10am to 4pm.

All tuition and materials will be provided and there will be refreshments, a light lunch and afternoon tea. Tickets are £50 but places are limited. Call 07533 136420 to book a place.