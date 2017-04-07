Check out eye-catching gown designed by Sunderland fashion students

Sunderland fashion students have unveiled a dress fit for fashion week after being challenged to put their creativity to the test.

The group based at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus were challenged to design and create a dress using 300 eyewear frames for the launch of new fashion eyewear concept, eyedoo.

Sunderland College fashion student Jack Shirt with this Eyedoo dress.

The dress was modelled last month by TV personality and former Miss England Charlotte Holmes at the brand’s pop-up shop in Marylebone station, which saw members of the public admiring its unique design and attention to detail.

Sunderland college lecturer Jan Miller said: “When we were approached to design the dress by eyedoo, it was an opportunity we couldn’t turn down.

“It’s a very busy time of year with students working hard to finish off final pieces, so we decided that this project will be credited towards their final grades and also stand as a fantastic piece of work on their professional portfolios.

“We’re thankful that eyedoo chose us for the challenge.

“The students did an incredible job and the launch event was a huge success.”

Headed up by extended diploma fashion student Sarah Fuller, the group worked long hours to finish the dress designed by student Jack Shirt.

A Level photography student Hope Allon was also offered the chance to take professional photographs of the finished piece modelled by student Kiera Carr.

Bob Forgan, managing director of the newly-launched eyewear brand eyedoo, said: “We approached Sunderland College because of their creative expertise, having seen previous news from the college of fashion students designing wonderful dresses made out of recycled paper.

Sunderland College fashion students Jack Shirt and Sarah Fuller, with their Eyedoo dress.

“The eyedoo glasses dress really helped our new brand stand out from the crowd and we were very impressed by their quick work and attention to detail.”