Charity shop’s mannequins are feeling the cold due to decline in donations

A charity shop in South Tyneside is so desperate for donations its window mannequins are in the nude.

The YMCA’s window display in Ocean Road, South shields, is proving to be quite amusing for passers-by

Manager Sue Glossop-Freebody has posed the figures in their birthday suits – with just charity bags to preserve their modesty.

However, there’s a serious message behind the humorous display – the shop is in desperate need of donations as stocks are running low.

Sue, who has worked at the store, which supports young people to reach their full potential, for the last eight years, said: “There’s definitely been a decline in the amount of goods we receive.

“I think it’s because a lot of people now sell on their unwanted goods on the likes of eBay and Facebook, when before they’d probably give them to use. But I think some people also don’t even consider charity shops when they’re throwing stuff away.

“Perhaps if they’ve never visited one before then they don’t think that perhaps we could sell it on.

“At the moment stocks are very low and we’re desperate for donations.

“I created the window display as a bit of fun, but also to highlight our plight.

“A lot of people have been saying they liked it, so hopefully we will start receiving more donations to sell.”

It’s not just clothes the charity shop could benefit from, Sue and her team would also gratefully receive household items, bedding, cushions, small electrical items, plus furniture – as long as the fire label is still intact.

However, Sue is keen to stress donations must be of a good quality and they must also have all of their bits.

She said: “We have a driver who will go out and collect larger items, but we are charged if these items are no good and we have to take them to the tip.

“I think people assume that because we’re a charity then we don’t have to pay – but we do.

“It happens quite a lot people will donate a bed, but it will have bits missing when we come to fix it up or they’ll send in jigsaws with the pieces missing. It’s very frustrating.

“We’re not that fussy, we will gladly receive most things, and our driver works 9am to 4pm on Mondays so he can pick up heavy things for free.”

Donations can also be made my popping down to the shop during its opening hours.