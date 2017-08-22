Charity set up in memory of Bradley Lowery gets registration number

The charity set up in memory of brave cancer battler Bradley Lowery now has a registered number, it has been announced.

The organisation, created by Bradley's loving family, will offer to help other youngsters suffering from serious illnesses by carrying out fund-raising campaigns to provide treatment.

Sunderland fan Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery, passed away aged six in July following a fight with childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

Making the announcement on Facebook, Bradley's mum Gemma wrote: "We're mega excited to announce that after a lot of behind the scenes work, we've got a registered charity number for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

"We're hoping to support, advise and encourage families on their fundraising campaigns to reach their target and get their child medical treatment and equipment.

"We'll give out some grants, but we'll also spend time building rapport with families to support them in all kinds of different ways.

"We're also hoping to get a holiday home for families to use for short breaks, to give them some normality in their lives.

"I'm extremely proud to get to this point and take Bradley's legacy forward. It's been a really tough few years, especially the last seven weeks.

"The foundation has given me something to focus on and challenge my positive energy into, knowing that my baby has helped and will continue to help so many other children."