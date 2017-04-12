Charity boost for disabled riders at Washington Riding Centre

A Wearside riding centre has been given a leg-up to help disabled people.

TT2 Limited, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has donated a new hoist to Washington Riding Centre to support its work with a leading disabilities charity.

Sophie Clarke using the new hoist at Washington Riding Centre.

The Tyne Tunnels Community Fund, which was founded by TT2 in November 2016, donated £2,139.60 to the Washington Riding Centre, which works with the national charity, Riding for the Disabled Association, RDA, which provides therapy and enjoyment to people with disabilities across the UK.

The hoist is essential equipment for the Washington Riding Centre’s work to ensure disabled riders can mount the horses, allowing more riders access to the services.

The Tyne Tunnels Community Fund was established to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the second road tunnel and aims to support charitable and educational programmes across the region.

Stu Sutton, operations manager at TT2 said: “We are delighted to pledge support from the Tyne Tunnels Community fund to pay for the Washington Riding Centre’s new hoist.

“The work the centre does with Riding for the Disabled is exactly the type of project we want to support.

“TT2 wants to ensure that all areas of our local community benefit from the fund and we hope that the new hoist brings a lot of enjoyment to everyone who attends the centre.”

Eileen Curley, from the centre, said: “On behalf of the Washington Riding Centre I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Tyne Tunnels Community Fund.

“We rely on donations to enable us to work with Riding for the Disabled, and this generous donation will help us to provide support and activities to many more people in the community.”

The centre is looking for volunteers to help carry out the work with RDA, anyone interested should visit the website at www.washingtonridingcentre.co.uk.