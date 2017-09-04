Charity ball in Sunderland mum’s memory for hospice

The family of a Sunderland woman held a ball in honour of their late mother.

Michelle Hooper died in May, aged just 58, following a 19-year battle with breast cancer.

Michelle Hooper who lost her battle with cancer.

Her family wanted to do something special in her memory while raising money for St Benedict’s Hospice where she was so well cared for.

Michelle’s daughter, Jessica Hooper, and her daughter-in-law, Laura Hopper, decided to host Shelly’s Ball in her memory.

Jessica, 25, said: “My Mam had been fighting breast cancer for the past 19 years and fought with great courage and dignity as she underwent many surgeries, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

“She always wore a smile on her face and enjoyed spending time with her three children and six grandchildren.

“She was a very kind and positive person and enjoyed helping others therefore we held a charity night in order to carry on her caring legacy and help others.”

More than 120 people took part in the ball at Silksworth Catholic Club and a range of businesses donated raffle prizes.

Jessica added: “We played bingo just like my mam loved to do and raised a total of £712.50.

“We are so grateful for the care the hospice provided my mam and they hold a special place in our hearts.”

She said the hospice provides excellent care, but relies almost completely on donations to fund many of the services, which the NHS do not cover.

Jessica said: “There are sofa beds for families to sleep on so they can stay with their loved ones, a free television for all patients, complimentary therapies, free parking for everyone, two part time doctors, a memory box for patients, look good feel good days, and bereavement services for families and much more.”

Following the success of Shelly’s Ball, Jessica’s brothers, Mick and Andy, are now organising Shelly’s Ride, which is a sponsored bike ride form Edinburgh to Sunderland in September, so they can continue the fund-raising for St Benedict’s Hospice.